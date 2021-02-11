University of West Georgia outlines strategic goals

An unrelated part of Kelly’s plan is to repair his relationship with faculty, who voted 263 to 129, with 55 abstentions, in October that they have no confidence in his leadership. Their complaints included that Kelly’s restructuring of some departments reduced faculty classroom instruction time. University System and student government association leaders released statements at the time supporting Kelly.

Kelly said he believes the relationship with faculty is improving in part after hiring a new provost and by engaging with them more frequently.

University of West Georgia President Brendan B. Kelly. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED.

Faculty senate chair Daniel K. Williams said he supports the administration’s academic goals and noted some have been recently proposed by other UWG leaders and others have been implemented. Williams said he and other faculty members want more involvement in the decision-making process.

“Many faculty have a lot of promising ideas for creative ways to meet the needs of students in their programs, but their ability to implement those ideas and help students has been hampered by administrative directives over which they have little control,” Williams said.

Other goals include recruiting more students from the Atlanta region and Alabama. The main campus, located in Carrollton, is about 110 miles from Birmingham. About 7% of its enrollment is out-of-state students.

Kelly also talked about having a more diverse workforce. While nearly 50% of its students are non-white, about 22% of its faculty are non-white.

Kelly said his team will continually monitor to see how the plans are working and what adjustments are needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

13,419 - fall 2020 enrollment

44% - six-year graduation rate

3,088 - graduate student enrollment

21.6 - the percentage of non-white faculty

Source: University System of Georgia