University of West Georgia names first chief wellness officer

“We are fortunate to be endowed with a series of fantastic resources related to wellness both within and outside the University of West Georgia,” said Brendan B. Kelly, the university’s president. “To accomplish the work of connecting the dots among all of these resources to create enhanced wellness outcomes for our students, faculty, staff and communities, we are thrilled to have an integrative wellness professional like Bridgette as our chief wellness officer.”

Many public Georgia colleges and universities are allocating more resources to mental health and wellness after complaints that they haven’t prioritized such services.

“It is an honor for me to serve the students and employees of my beloved alma mater,” Stewart said in a statement. “Comprehensive wellness for the student and the employee is increasingly important for how we live, study and work.”