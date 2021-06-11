University of Georgia’s construction boom

A flurry of construction projects are underway or near completion with a cost of about $288 million. The money is coming from state and university funds and from its foundation. University officials say this is one of the largest construction periods in its 236-year history.

“The university’s current capital projects are part of a strategic plan to modernize campus facilities, particularly those dedicated to STEM fields,” said Jere Morehead, the university’s president. “Research and instruction in these areas are vitally important to the economic competitiveness of our state, and we are grateful for the strong support we have received from the Governor, General Assembly, Chancellor and Board of Regents for supporting these projects.”