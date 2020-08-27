University of Georgia to conduct ’randomized’ COVID-19 tests

UGA medical officials said Thursday they are still working on details about how the new testing process will be carried out and did not have information about how many tests would be done.

The university previously set a goal to do 300 surveillance tests a day —or 24,000 by Thanksgiving — when classes are scheduled to end. UGA had about 50,000 students and employees last school year. UGA said earlier this month it’s spending $2.4 million on surveillance testing. They called the prior plan a pilot program.

UGA conducted 1,364 surveillance tests between Aug. 17-21 and reported 32 positive results, according to its website. Twenty-nine of those positive cases were students.

UGA reported, through the surveillance tests and data gathered in other ways, 173 positive cases among students and employees between Aug. 17-21, nearly three times its 68 total cases the week before. About 60% of the cases were reported off-campus or in other unspecified locations, according to its website.

Many faculty members have criticized Georgia’s flagship university for reopening the campus for the fall semester, which began last week, as COVID-19 cases have risen in many states and experts predict a spike in positive cases this fall. The university reported more than 500 positive tests since it began tracking the data in March.

Longtime UGA math professor Joe Fu is among the faculty members who want the university to conduct more testing.

“The testing plan is not adequate to keeping the campus safe,” he said.