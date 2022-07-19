University of Georgia reports record $257 million in donations

The record-breaking $257.4 million between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, came from 71,302 donors, officials said.

University officials said the money has helped and will help fund several ongoing campus projects, scholarships for students with financial need and endowed faculty professorships. The list includes the $54.1 million Poultry Science Building, scheduled to be completed next year, and the $30 million renovation of the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building, named for Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault, UGA’s first Black students.