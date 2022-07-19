University of Georgia reports record $257 million in donations

The University of Georgia said Monday it received more than a quarter-billion dollars in donations and gifts during the recent fiscal year, the largest haul in its history.
The record-breaking $257.4 million between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, came from 71,302 donors, officials said.
University officials said the money has helped and will help fund several ongoing campus projects, scholarships for students with financial need and endowed faculty professorships. The list includes the $54.1 million Poultry Science Building, scheduled to be completed next year, and the $30 million renovation of the Holmes-Hunter Academic Building, named for Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault, UGA’s first Black students.
“It has been an exceptional year for our university, and the generous contributions provided by UGA alumni and friends have been a major factor in our success,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a statement. “I offer sincere thanks to the UGA Foundation Board of Trustees and each and every donor for helping our students turn their dreams into reality, supporting our faculty to advance their teaching and scholarship, and growing our public service and outreach programs that strengthen communities and expand economic development.”
About the Author