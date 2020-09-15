University of Georgia moves to suspend social fraternity

The unidentified student organization is currently prohibited from organizing or engaging in any activities pending the outcome of the conduct process. Two additional unidentified student organizations also have been referred to the conduct process for alleged violations. UGA did not respond late Monday concerning the name of the organizations.

The university on Wednesday reported more than 1,400 positive COVID-19 cases in a recent five-day stretch, prompting pleas from administrators for students to follow social distancing rules. UGA has had among the highest number of reported positive cases of any U.S. college or university since the pandemic began in March, according to some published reports.