UGA to increase asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

University leaders last week said they were concerned about the disease’s impact on the campus after their data showed a four-fold increase in positive test results from Aug. 24-28 in comparison to the prior five day period. UGA reported 821 positive cases from Aug. 24-28. Many cases were self-reported.

The university’s asymptomatic testing capacity will increase from 360 per weekday to 450 per weekday, according to a news release. The testing will be done at Legion Field on the Athens campus. The tests are free.