UGA to increase asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

University of Georgia officials said Tuesday they will increase voluntary COVID-19 testing for people who shows no clear symptoms of the disease.
University leaders last week said they were concerned about the disease’s impact on the campus after their data showed a four-fold increase in positive test results from Aug. 24-28 in comparison to the prior five day period. UGA reported 821 positive cases from Aug. 24-28. Many cases were self-reported.
The university’s asymptomatic testing capacity will increase from 360 per weekday to 450 per weekday, according to a news release. The testing will be done at Legion Field on the Athens campus. The tests are free.
“We are investing significant additional resources of personnel, robotics for the testing lab, and consumable supplies because we are committed to supporting the health and safety of our campus community,” said the university’s provost, Jack Hu, said in a statement.
Tuesday’s announcement comes less than two weeks ago after the university said it was shifting its COVID-19 testing strategy to a “randomized” process in which students and employees would be invited to volunteer for surveillance testing.
Students who are symptomatic should contact the University Health Center for a test.