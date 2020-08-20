UGA reports 47 new COVID-19 cases in last week

University officials said Wednesday they conducted nearly 800 surveillance tests to identify asymptomatic carriers during that time frame and reported three positive results for a rate of 0.38%, according to its website.

UGA has created COVID-19 testing and other measures to reduce the spread of the disease, but many faculty members and students have said the measures do not go far enough. UGA has reported about 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, but officials have stressed many of those people were not on campus when diagnosed.