UGA fraternity suspends operations after offensive online comments

The University of Georgia’s Lambda Chi Alpha chapter self-suspended its operations over the weekend after sexist and racially-offensive remarks were posted in a chapter GroupMe page, according to the university’s Interfraternity Council.
The remarks were posted on social media Saturday by an African American UGA student who said the comments were directed at her. The student, Arianna Mbunwe, has been critical of the efforts by university and state leaders to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The self-suspension was first reported Sunday by The Red & Black, the university’s student newspaper.
“I was so taken aback,” Mbunwe told The Red & Black. “But I’m not surprised at the same time that people have these types of conversations in the group chat.”
The council’s president, Brennan M. Cox, said in a statement Sunday it referred the situation to the university’s Equal Opportunity Office for its review. The council said it will also work with the chapter, its national organization and the university’s Greek Life office to hold the individuals accountable for their actions.
“These disparaging remarks are odious to the Council’s desire for any member of the University community to feel welcomed in Greek Life and on campus,” said Cox. “We have much work toward this vision, and the Council remains committed to forging much reality for our generation, and the next.”
The fraternity’s UGA chapter was founded in 1915. It is involved in food drives and other philanthropic activities.