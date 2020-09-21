UGA fraternity suspends operations after offensive online comments

The remarks were posted on social media Saturday by an African American UGA student who said the comments were directed at her. The student, Arianna Mbunwe, has been critical of the efforts by university and state leaders to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The self-suspension was first reported Sunday by The Red & Black, the university’s student newspaper.

“I was so taken aback,” Mbunwe told The Red & Black. “But I’m not surprised at the same time that people have these types of conversations in the group chat.”