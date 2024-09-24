10 Georgia schools get federal recognition for academic progress

Federal education officials on Monday recognized more than 350 schools — including 10 in Georgia — for excellence in academic performance or making improvement in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.
The Georgia schools named as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools were:
- The Atlanta Academy in Roswell
- Brookwood Elementary School in Gwinnett County
- Craig Elementary School in Gwinnett County
- Feagin Mill Middle School in Houston County
- Hull Middle School in Gwinnett County
- Intown Community School in Atlanta
- St. Simons Elementary School in Glynn County
- Trip Elementary School in Gwinnett County
- Twin Rivers Middle School in Gwinnett County
- Winston Elementary School in Douglas County
Each nominated school must submit an application detailing its programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family and community involvement.
“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”