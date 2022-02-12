Teachers rally against bills that limit classroom discussions on race

Marla Cureton, a parent of a Fulton County student, said: “As an African American, censoring education frightens me. I believe we should learn from our mistakes so that we, as people and a country, don’t repeat them.”

Explore GOP efforts to limit how race is taught in Georgia schools increase

The Alliance for Black Lives as well as Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice organized the rally. In a statement before the rally, organizers described the bills as classroom censorship that would “suppress diverse perspectives and experiences.”

Abigail Graff, a high school government teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools, said having students learn about uncomfortable aspects of history helps them grow.

“History is uncomfortable,” Graff said. “If history makes you feel good, it’s not real history. It’s propaganda.”

Caption Educators, parents and activities rallied outside the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 12, 2022 to protest legislation proposed by state GOP lawmakers that would limit what teachers may teach on race. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption Educators, parents and activities rallied outside the Georgia State Capitol on Feb. 12, 2022 to protest legislation proposed by state GOP lawmakers that would limit what teachers may teach on race. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After gathering at the Capitol, the crowd marched around the block. Some held signs that read: “Stop classroom censorship” and “Teach the truth.”

Many conservatives have focused on banning critical race theory, a decades-old concept used typically in higher education to examine how racism has shaped society.

Gov. Brian Kemp said during his State of the State address last month that he would stop the “divisive ideology” from being taught in schools. Metro Atlanta school districts have insisted that critical race theory is not part of their curriculum.

Along with making teachers’ work more difficult, Ramos said the proposed bills may make teachers reconsider their careers.

“College students are leaving education majors,” Ramos said. “This could drive more away.”