Teachers rally against bills that limit classroom discussions on race

As a middle school social studies teacher, Michelle Ramos said she’s dedicated to teaching truth and critical thinking about history.
It’s a difficult job that she said would become harder if legislation is passed that limits how teachers can discuss race in classrooms.
On Saturday, she was among about 50 people that gathered outside the state Capitol to protest multiple bills proposed by state Republican lawmakers aimed at controlling those discussions in schools. The turnout included students, parents, teachers and activist groups.
Ramos said limiting what students learn in school would be a disservice to them.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Marla Cureton, a parent of a Fulton County student, said: “As an African American, censoring education frightens me. I believe we should learn from our mistakes so that we, as people and a country, don’t repeat them.”
The Alliance for Black Lives as well as Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice organized the rally. In a statement before the rally, organizers described the bills as classroom censorship that would “suppress diverse perspectives and experiences.”
Abigail Graff, a high school government teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools, said having students learn about uncomfortable aspects of history helps them grow.
“History is uncomfortable,” Graff said. “If history makes you feel good, it’s not real history. It’s propaganda.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
After gathering at the Capitol, the crowd marched around the block. Some held signs that read: “Stop classroom censorship” and “Teach the truth.”
Many conservatives have focused on banning critical race theory, a decades-old concept used typically in higher education to examine how racism has shaped society.
Gov. Brian Kemp said during his State of the State address last month that he would stop the “divisive ideology” from being taught in schools. Metro Atlanta school districts have insisted that critical race theory is not part of their curriculum.
Along with making teachers’ work more difficult, Ramos said the proposed bills may make teachers reconsider their careers.
“College students are leaving education majors,” Ramos said. “This could drive more away.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
