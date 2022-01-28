GOP efforts to limit how race is taught in Georgia schools increase

Mullis supports that one, too. So do all of the senators in GOP leadership, including Senate President Butch Miller, a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Some lawmakers say constituents have complained about the way race is addressed in schools. Critics of the legislation contend that politicians are manufacturing an issue to excite supportive voters and get them to the polls in this election year.

A coalition of advocacy groups said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the legislation is “a cruel political move to use taxpayer dollars as a weapon to wield against teaching the truth.” The coalition includes the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, the Southern Education Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Action Fund.