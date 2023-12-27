Teacher sounded alarm on Paulding’s high school credit recovery courses

Maybe learning isn’t the right way to put it. Rather, they were quickly testing out of online courses that offered a second chance at passing a class.

Noonan would soon accuse his bosses of condoning cheating, allowing students to take the tests at home, with minimal if any proctoring.

Paulding officials denied it was a significant issue and downplayed the scope. Noonan quit his job there last summer and now works at a private school.

Before leaving, he made and circulated a video that illustrated what had alarmed him in those student records.

Many school districts in Georgia offer online credit recovery, typically through a third-party platform like in Paulding.

Absent more teachers with similar access to testing records and a similar inclination to share the information, the public cannot know how common this is. But a couple of news outlets have picked up Noonan’s story since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published it last spring.

Others have looked into the issue nationally since a 2016 AJC article on the issue. That one also involved Noonan, when he was teaching in Douglas County.