Supporters rally behind Gwinnett school board chair after GOP criticism

In one video that Jones highlighted, Johnson says white children “will grow up and they will perpetuate the racist systems that my children have to live in.” The video is part of a series Johnson posted about the importance of teaching children not to be racist. She posted it in 2020 after George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“As a multicultural educational leader, I advocate for the representation of all races, ethnicities, religions and cultures,” Johnson said in a statement after Jones called for an investigation. “Every child, regardless of race, must know they are seen, heard, respected, valued and celebrated. All children must learn historical facts and understand that their stories and lives matter.”

The letter supporting Johnson says: “It is never acceptable for colleagues and fellow elected leaders to make false, disparaging public comments that are unfounded and meant to fuel a disinformation campaign.”

The letter references vitriol Johnson has faced since she was elected to the board and says political disagreements should not result in anyone feeling unsafe.

Georgia Working Families Party, a progressive political party that advocates for labor rights and racial justice, wrote the letter and gathered signatures in support of Johnson.

Most of the letter’s 50 signatures are from leaders of local activist groups.