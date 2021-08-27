Supply chain shortages affect Gwinnett school menus

Gwinnett County Public Schools is warning families that school meals might not reflect planned menus as nationwide shortages in food supply chains hit home.
Menu offerings will vary from school to school, the Gwinnett district recently said on social media.
“We will always offer delicious and quality meals to our students,” the district said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this scenario.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused labor shortages for food companies, impacting restaurants, retailers and school cafeterias all over the country.
Clayton County Schools also began limiting food options recently due to the supply chain disruption.
In Other News
1
Atlanta Public Schools announces program to prepare students for HBCUs
2
Questions raised about Cobb school board hiring firm to redraw district
3
Study: Atlanta-area students attended less school online than in...
4
Marietta, Decatur school board candidates qualify for November election
5
Georgia overhauls K-12 math standards