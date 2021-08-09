Supply disruptions to limit temporarily Clayton Schools food options

School systems across the across the country are facing shortages on food companies don’t have the labor to meet the demand because of the impact of COVID-19. The issue has forced many cuts in food programs as schools, which are trying to return to normal schedules, are finding it hard to get the supplies they were used to before the pandemic.

“The School Nutrition Department is dedicated to providing our students with nourishing meals that will support learning,” Audrey Hamilton, the school system’s director of school nutrition, said in a release.