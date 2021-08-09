Supply disruptions to limit temporarily Clayton Schools food options

Clayton County Schools will limit students to one breakfast and lunch entree option for the next couple of weeks because of supply disruptions.
School systems across the across the country are facing shortages on food companies don’t have the labor to meet the demand because of the impact of COVID-19. The issue has forced many cuts in food programs as schools, which are trying to return to normal schedules, are finding it hard to get the supplies they were used to before the pandemic.
“The School Nutrition Department is dedicated to providing our students with nourishing meals that will support learning,” Audrey Hamilton, the school system’s director of school nutrition, said in a release.
“While we await for the supply chain to catch up with the demand, we are asking for the community’s patience as we navigate these challenges and implement strategies necessary to meet the demands of our students and their families,” Hamilton said.