Students will likely take Milestones despite pandemic

Woods sharply criticized a letter from U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that dashed hopes on a test waiver, saying it “shows a complete disconnect” with the reality of schooling during a pandemic.

“Continuing to administer high-stakes tests during these unprecedented and uncertain times is, sadly, more about adults than the needs of students and teachers,” he said in a written statement. “Those who push the rhetoric about moving forward with high-stakes summative testing during a pandemic show total disregard for the realities faced by our families, students, and educators.”