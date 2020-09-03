Students will likely take Milestones despite pandemic

Georgia students will likely have to take the annual standardized-state tests known as the Milestones, despite a push by Gov. Brian Kemp and state school Superintendent Richard Woods to get it waived during the coronavirus pandemic.
Woods sharply criticized a letter from U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos that dashed hopes on a test waiver, saying it “shows a complete disconnect” with the reality of schooling during a pandemic.
“Continuing to administer high-stakes tests during these unprecedented and uncertain times is, sadly, more about adults than the needs of students and teachers,” he said in a written statement. “Those who push the rhetoric about moving forward with high-stakes summative testing during a pandemic show total disregard for the realities faced by our families, students, and educators.”
In a letter to the Council of Chief State School Officers Thursday, DeVos said states should not anticipate testing waivers this school year after getting them last spring. The word “not” was underlined.
“There is broad and consistent support for assessments because there is general agreement among the public that a student’s achievement should be measured, that parents deserve to know how their children are performing, and that it should be no secret how a school’s performance as a whole compares to other schools,” DeVos wrote. “If we fail to assess students, it will have a lasting effect for years to come.”
Woods called it a “total disregard for the realities faced by our families, students, and educators” and went further, telling parents, students and schools: “don’t worry about the tests.”