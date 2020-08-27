Georgia high school students to take fewer Milestones tests; 4 cut by state board

It also requires the Georgia Department of Education to publish an annual report that compares the academic performance of students in Georgia against that of students in other states.

Nineteen Milestones tests remain — two more than the federal government requires. Those extra tests are for eighth-grade Georgia history and the high school U.S. history course that the board kept.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education allowed Georgia and other states to skip high-stakes tests last spring despite their federally mandated role as a school and teacher performance measure. Kemp and Woods want another federal waiver for the current school year. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who visited a high school in Forsyth County Tuesday, has not ruled on their request.

So the testing cutbacks may not matter until next school year. Even so, the reduction will likely please teachers and school administrators who complained about the tests when Kemp visited with them during his travels across the state last year.

In other state school news, Kemp’s office told the Associated Press that he is still considering whether to declare teachers essential workers who would not have to quarantine if exposed to the coronavirus. Most local superintendents want this because extended quarantines could lead to teacher shortages, but teacher groups have opposed them or said quarantining should be a teacher’s choice.