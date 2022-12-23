STEM contest honors six Georgia schools

Six Georgia middle and high schools are among 300 across the nation to be recognized in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition.
The contest, in its 13th year, gives students in sixth through 12th grades the chance to use science, technology, engineering and math to address important issues in their communities, according to the company.
The state finalists receive $2,500 in technology and supplies. They will continue on in the competition for a chance to win additional prizes.
The Georgia state finalists include metro Atlanta schools in Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth and Fulton counties. The six finalists are:
- Denmark High School in Alpharetta
- Cooper Middle School in Austell
- North Oconee High School in Bogart
- Lithonia High School in Lithonia
- Richmond Hill Middle School in Richmond
- North Springs High School in Sandy Springs
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jamie Roberts/AMOS Pictures
The Latest