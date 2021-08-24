State school superintendent credits vaccine after surviving severe breakthrough COVID case

“I would not want anyone, or any loved one, to experience what I went through,” Woods wrote. He encouraged Georgians to consider getting vaccinated.

“The decision to get vaccinated is a very personal and private one, but I urge you to consult trusted medical professionals and information, considering your health and the health of loved ones.”

Woods was given a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last spring, announcing it in a March 17 Facebook post.

“As I received my shot yesterday, I felt so grateful for the scientists who produced safe and effective vaccines just one year into this pandemic, and for all those working hard to distribute those vaccines to Georgians,” he wrote at the time, urging others to follow him:

“This is a step we can all take together toward a return to normalcy for Georgia’s schools and students.”