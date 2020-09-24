Standardized test scores could be mostly erased from Ga. high schools during pandemic

After the DeVos’ September announcement that the next round of tests will likely have to be given, Woods said he planned “to reduce the pressure” of the tests and “take the high-stakes power of the tests away.”

His latest move, which appears as a rule amendment on the agenda of the state school board for its Oct. 1 meeting, appears to do just that. The end of course tests, given at the end of each semester or school year for “core” high school subjects like English and math, normally count for 20% of the course grade. The rule amendment would cut that weighting dramatically.

“It is recommended that the rule be amended to provide that the EOC percentage weight to be included in a student’s final grade in the course assessed by the Georgia Milestones EOC be reduced to .01% for the 2020-2021 school year,” the agenda item says.