Atlanta’s Spelman College cancels classes due to bomb threat

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 11 minutes ago

Spelman College received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, the third such threat this year at the historically Black women’s school.

The bomb threat was called in to the school at 9:53 a.m., officials said. No device has been found thus far. Authorities are doing a sweep of the campus, located near downtown Atlanta, Spelman spokeswoman Jazmyn Burton said. —

ExploreBomb threats disturb life at Georgia’s historically Black colleges

The college canceled classes, closed the campus and told students to return to their rooms. All faculty staff and student workers are asked to shelter in place in their work areas.

Spelman received its first bomb threat on Jan. 5 and its second last week. Atlanta police agreed to conduct additional patrols around Spelman and Atlanta’s other historically Black schools.

ExploreFBI investigating bomb threats to HBCUs as hate crimes

“We appreciate the active involvement of our local and federal officials,” Spelman’s president, Mary Schmidt Campbell, said in a statement. “We continue to count on them to work with us to add additional protective resources and to step up their investigations into these threats. The students, faculty and staff of Spelman deserve the ability to conduct the college’s mission with calm, confidence, and security. "

About two dozen HBCUs have received bomb threats this year. The FBI has called the threats hate crimes and said last week it is working with 20 field offices nationwide on an investigation.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

