Spelman College considers plans for some students to return to campus

Spelman College officials are discussing plans to allow a “modest” number of students to take classes in person and live on campus for the spring semester.
The private, women’s college mentioned the possibility in an email Tuesday afternoon to students, faculty, employees and others. Spelman, located near downtown Atlanta, ended in-person classes when the coronavirus pandemic began in March. A task force has been discussing spring semester plans for the college, which had about 2,100 students last year.
“[T]he Task Force has recommended a low density, hybrid model for the spring semester,” said the email, signed by its president, Mary Schmidt Campbell. “That would mean that a modest number of students would be able to return to campus to live in the residence halls and take classes. Some classes would be in person, others would be remote.”
Campbell wrote a final decision would come in a few weeks. The spring semester is scheduled for early January.
Some private colleges in the Atlanta area, like Agnes Scott College in Decatur, will have in-person classes for the spring semester, but only half of its housing will be available to students.
The University System of Georgia had in-person classes at all 26 of its schools this semester and continued to have some courses online. System leaders want to have more in-person classes for the spring semester.