Spelman College considers plans for some students to return to campus

The private, women’s college mentioned the possibility in an email Tuesday afternoon to students, faculty, employees and others. Spelman, located near downtown Atlanta, ended in-person classes when the coronavirus pandemic began in March. A task force has been discussing spring semester plans for the college, which had about 2,100 students last year.

“[T]he Task Force has recommended a low density, hybrid model for the spring semester,” said the email, signed by its president, Mary Schmidt Campbell. “That would mean that a modest number of students would be able to return to campus to live in the residence halls and take classes. Some classes would be in person, others would be remote.”