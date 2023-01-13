ajc logo
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm damage

Several school districts in the Atlanta region are closed or conducting virtual learning Friday after a round of storms pummeled the area.

The Griffin-Spalding County School System, where much of the strongest damage occurred Thursday, canceled classes Friday.

“Many roads remain impassible and we want to stay out of the way of emergency crews,” the school district said in a Twitter post late Thursday.

Also, the University of Georgia’s Griffin campus is closed Friday due to damage in the area.

In Spalding, students and staff members waited several hours at four middle schools Thursday night after storms made roads in the area impassable, the district said. By early Friday, everyone had been safely reunited with their families, the Griffin-Spalding County school system said.

ExploreUPDATE: All students are safe after storms trapped them at school for hours in Spalding

The Newton County school district canceled classes Friday as a result of storm damage and power outages across the county. Twelve-month employees do not report to work.

Clayton County’s school district is holding classes virtually.

Several metro Atlanta districts canceled afterschool activities Thursday in preparation of the weather.

Staff writer Alexis Stevens contributed to this report.

