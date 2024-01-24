School lunch debt on the rise after end of free meal program

After the clock ran out in 2022 on a federal endeavor that gave free meals to every student, experts say lunch debt is a growing problem.

That’s how Decatur’s total inched so high. When the federal waivers ended, students who didn’t qualify for the normal free and reduced-price lunch program had to pay full price (a little over $3) for each meal. But Decatur, which has about 5,500 students, continued to give them out for free.

“There was definitely an increase” in school lunch debt after the pandemic, said Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, who founded a nonprofit that clears lunch debt called All for Lunch.

“You had people coming off of new financial struggles as a result of the pandemic,” she explained. “And then you had these two years worth of students who may have been new to the school system where their families had never had to carry the financial impact of school lunch.”

In a fall 2023 survey by the School Nutrition Association, districts across the country reported close to $18 million in unpaid meal debt. Per district, the number varied from just $10 to $1 million. The median meal debt has increased from $2,000 at the end of the 2014-15 school year to $5,495 in November 2023.

Metro Atlanta districts report varying amounts of meal debt and policies, which Ferrara-Miller said is typical. The United States Food and Drug Administration does not recommend districts follow a specific policy, which is part of why students in some districts get a cheese sandwich, while others may still get a hot meal.

Buford City Schools in Gwinnet County is a similar size to Decatur, and reported an increase in student lunch debt since the pandemic. But that school system currently has $3,700 in meal debt, officials told the AJC. The district does not give alternative meals to students who can’t pay for lunches, but does restrict them from buying additional items like snacks and ice cream.

Many schools in the metro Atlanta area still qualify for a federal program that covers meals for all children at schools where enough families qualify for assistance. In some of those areas, districts are reporting much smaller amounts of school lunch debt. About 16% of Decatur’s students qualify for free and reduced meals.

DeKalb County — which has about 85,000 more students than Decatur — reported a current meal debt of $37,000. But most students in the district qualify for free and reduced price meals and about half of its schools qualify for free meals for all students. Additionally, thousands more students qualified for free and reduced price lunches this year, the district reported. Those factors all helped minimize lunch debt, officials said.

Explore Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools

Decatur’s plan to serve cheese sandwiches and milk to students with meal debt could shame those students, several parents and others complained on social media. Most schools take payment for lunches at the end of the lunch line, Ferrara-Miller noted, which can lead to a scene where students have to give up the lunch they planned to have and accept the alternate lunch in front of their peers. Many experts and advocates say the solution to meal debt — and the ensuing stress on students and families — is universal free lunch for children. But in the absence of that, nonprofits and individual donors have filled the gap by clearing meal debt.

All for Lunch, based in Cumming, donated $250,000 to more than 500 schools in ten states last year. And businesses, GoFundMe’s and Facebook groups have organized to donate to metro Atlanta schools in recent years as well. Jasmine Crowe-Houston, who runs Goodr, a company that works to reduce food waste and food insecurity in Atlanta and the nation, raised more than $5,000 by Wednesday morning through a GoFundMe page to help Decatur students.

Decatur is working with nonprofit organizations for assistance with its debt, a spokesperson said. It’s expected to make an announcement later this week.

Decatur’s new meal payment procedure

- Middle and high school students will have a maximum limit of three charged meals, equivalent to $10.50 per student for the entire school year.

- Elementary school students will have a maximum limit of three charged meals, equivalent to $9.75 per student for the entire school year.

- Once these limits are reached, students will be provided an alternative lunch. The alternative lunch will be a cheese sandwich and milk.

- If the debt is not resolved or continues to accumulate, it will be referred to the school counselor.