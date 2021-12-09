Report slams University System of Georgia’s tenure review changes

“Many institutions of higher education today incorporate some system of post-tenure review. However, to our knowledge, very few, if any, such institutions have post-tenure review policies that decouple academic due process from post-tenure review,” the 16-page report says.

MacCartney countered that faculty members still have input in the performance review of colleagues.

“Faculty members will repeatedly be given notice of deficiencies in their performance over the course of years and will be given numerous opportunities to improve performance as well as respond to evaluations by both faculty peers and administrators, as well as the right to appeal any adverse action,” she wrote in a three-page letter.

The association’s next step is formulating a recommendation on censure. Its governing council will vote, likely early next year, on whether to censure the Georgia system. The group said censure could be avoided if the system restores prior due process protections.