Renfroe Middle School in Decatur to go virtual two days next week

Renfroe Middle School in Decatur will shift to virtual learning for two days next week, according to a message principal sent to families on Thursday.
Renfroe will remain in-person Friday, then pivot to virtual learning on Monday and Tuesday.
Principal Greg Wiseman said the school is dealing with “increased staff absences” due to the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Georgia reported a new daily high of more than 25,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide
City Schools of Decatur resumed classes after winter break in-person this week. It’s the only metro Atlanta school district to require vaccine for employees.
Last month, the school system announced that teachers and other staff in Decatur have until the end of January to get a booster shot against COVID-19.
