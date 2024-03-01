BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Education

Proposed bill strives to clarify legal vaping products in Georgia

Vape shop owners said the bill would hurt business and smokers trying to quit
Twisted Vapes in Hampton, Ga., conducts business Sept. 8, 2020. A proposed bill would establish a registry of approved vape products. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Twisted Vapes in Hampton, Ga., conducts business Sept. 8, 2020. A proposed bill would establish a registry of approved vape products. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia may adopt a directory of vaping products that can be sold in the state, a move that supporters say will help businesses know what they can sell and help authorities enforce the law.

Vape shop owners, however, have said the bill would significantly hurt their businesses and remove vapes that help people quit smoking.

Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, said House Bill 1260, known as the Georgia Nicotine Vapor Products Directory Act, is “aimed at getting the vape marketplace in Georgia under control.” The House passed the bill Thursday, and it’s now headed to the Senate.

Lawmakers referred to the vape industry in Georgia as the “wild, Wild West” during committee discussions.

ExploreAs Georgia schools struggle to snuff out student vaping, here’s what experts say

“Right now, we have no enforcement of vapes that are on the shelves in Georgia, and I believe it is imperative we get a handle on what’s happening in our state,” Gaines said, adding that many of the most popular products are produced in China and specifically appeal to youths.

“There are countless examples of young people in Georgia who have vaped just one time, and it’s changed their lives,” Gaines said. “Sometimes, it’s a flavored vape that gets them hooked. Other times, it’s a fentanyl-laced vape that puts them in the hospital or worse.”

School and health officials have spoken similarly about youth vaping, and many Georgia districts have created specific discipline policies about vaping.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Youth Tobacco Survey estimated 2.1 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2023, a decline from the prior year. Georgia schools, however, saw an increase in vaping discipline over the past two school years from 18,724 incidents to 22,204.

Along with creating a registry, the bill would set fines for violations and expectations for inspections.

Berkmar High School Principal Durrant Williams shows vaping devices recently confiscated from students. (Josh Reyes/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Dillon Gilbert, who owns nine vape stores in Columbus and Savannah, said the bill “would be a death blow to our industry.” He and other vape shop owners and industry representatives who testified in House committee meetings said the bill would take their most effective and popular products off of shelves.

Gaines said the bill doesn’t make any legal products illegal. Items on the registry would include the 23 vaping products that have received approval from the FDA and products that can be marketed because they’re awaiting approval. The FDA has specifically cracked down on fruit- and candy-flavored products because of their popularity among youths.

ExplorePG A.M.: Crossover Day marked by legislative hits and misses

Gilbert said the FDA’s system is broken with a massive backlog of products awaiting judgment. He pointed out that the products approved are connected to major tobacco producers and have higher concentrations of nicotine than he’d recommend to most customers.

Limiting selection wouldn’t just lead to shuttered stores, vape shop owners said. It would lead people back to tobacco.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

49 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March
3h ago
Cobb parents press school board on security after shooting outside school
17h ago
Georgia Senate seeks to banish influence of American Library Association
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals