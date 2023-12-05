Power outage disrupts operations at Spelman College

Spelman College increased its police presence and patrols on campus and raced to provide resources for students after a power outage took place at the school Monday.

The power outage began at about 3:25 p.m., officials at the Atlanta campus said in a statement late Monday. The initial outage was across other schools in the Atlanta University Center, but electricity was restored sooner to Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, Spelman officials said.

As of 11 p.m., power was restored to the majority of Spelman buildings, including the dining halls and dormitories.