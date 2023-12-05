Power outage disrupts operations at Spelman College

Spelman College increased its police presence and patrols on campus and raced to provide resources for students after a power outage took place at the school Monday.
The power outage began at about 3:25 p.m., officials at the Atlanta campus said in a statement late Monday. The initial outage was across other schools in the Atlanta University Center, but electricity was restored sooner to Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, Spelman officials said.
As of 11 p.m., power was restored to the majority of Spelman buildings, including the dining halls and dormitories.
“We are working with Georgia Power to restore full power as soon as possible,” the college said in its statement.
Spelman, a historically Black women’s college located a mile southwest of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has about 2,400 students.
In addition to increasing its law enforcement presence on campus, Spelman officials said they provided “modified dining service options not dependent on refrigeration.” Several students from other Atlanta University Center schools offered help for Spelman students Monday night.
The college’s statement said it will review and adjust its final exams schedule “to ensure that all students are provided ample opportunity for a successful end to the semester.”
At about the same time Spelman lost its power, an Atlanta school board meeting was also interrupted by an outage Monday. The board completed its meeting remotely.
Staff writers Auzzy Byrdsell and Martha Dalton contributed to this report.
About the Author