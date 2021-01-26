Porsche steers new scholarship program to Morehouse College students

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. announced Tuesday it is launching a new scholarship for Morehouse College business majors and a guest lecture series that will expose students to the global automotive industry.
The company, known for its speedy vehicles, is the latest major business in recent months to make a significant investment in one or more of Atlanta’s Black colleges and universities.
The Porsche Scholarship will benefit 10 sophomores, juniors or seniors who are majoring in business administration or economics and have at least a 3.3 grade point average. The scholarships will assist students with partial support for tuition as well as room and board expenses. Morehouse will start awarding the scholarship in the fall 2021 semester, Porsche officials said.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
The automotive company, which opened its Atlanta headquarters about five years ago, hopes to provide greater access to post-secondary education while also providing opportunities for students to pursue careers in the automotive industry. Beginning this spring, PCNA will also launch a virtual, in-classroom guest lecture series with Morehouse, located about eight miles away from the headquarters.
“Porsche supports institutions that share our commitment to the connected goals of quality education and social equity,” Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA, said in a statement. “Morehouse College is an acknowledged national model for developing the next generation of leaders, and a logical partner in our hometown of Atlanta. As a brand dedicated to delivering dreams, I am proud we can contribute to student development at Morehouse and cultivate a stronger connection between these future leaders and the mobility sector.”