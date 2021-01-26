Porsche steers new scholarship program to Morehouse College students

The company, known for its speedy vehicles, is the latest major business in recent months to make a significant investment in one or more of Atlanta’s Black colleges and universities.

The Porsche Scholarship will benefit 10 sophomores, juniors or seniors who are majoring in business administration or economics and have at least a 3.3 grade point average. The scholarships will assist students with partial support for tuition as well as room and board expenses. Morehouse will start awarding the scholarship in the fall 2021 semester, Porsche officials said.