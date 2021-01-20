Pharrell Williams, Georgia Tech & Amazon partner on education project

All middle and high school students around the U.S. and Canada are eligible to participate. The first round of the competition runs from January 19 through March 12. The second round of the competition will run from March 15 through June 4.

Using Georgia Tech’s EarSketch platform, students will code a remix of the song. Submitted remixes will be judged based on quality of music, code, and messaging by a panel of industry professionals. Students and teachers interested in the initiative and competition can learn more at https://www.amazonfutureengineer.com/yourvoiceispower.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera has talked frequently since his arrival in 2019 about finding ways to better engage students in the Atlanta Public Schools system, particularly schools near the campus in Midtown Atlanta. Most students in those nearby schools live in low-income households.

The “Your Voice is Your Power” initiative is one of several partnership Amazon has agreed upon since last year to bring about social justice.