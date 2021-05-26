Pete Correll, longtime Georgia business leader and philanthropist, dies at 80

A.D. “Pete” Correll, one of Georgia’s most influential business leaders and philanthropists and who helped save Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, has died.
Correll, 80, the former president of Georgia-Pacific, died Tuesday at home after a brief illness, according to a message from First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, where he was a member and church elder.
“[H]e lived his faith in ways that made us all better. He will be missed,” the church’s senior pastor, Rev. Tony Sundermeier, said in the message.
The Brunswick native formed and co-led the Saving Grady Task Force and helped raise $325 million that has since been invested in new facilities and services including the Correll Cardiac Center. Correll and his wife, Ada Lee, both University of Georgia graduates, gave $5 million to their alma mater three years ago to start a scholarship for students with significant financial need.
Grady was on the verge of financial collapse in 2007 when Correll stepped in. He chaired a board that took control in 2008, appointed a new CEO and drastically overhauled operations. The Woodruff Foundation pledged $200 million in aid to the hospital, followed by major commitments by other Atlanta organizations.
“Pete Correll took on what many feared was an unsolvable challenge — bringing financial stability to Grady,” John M. Haupert, president and CEO, Grady Health System, said of Correll last year. “He met that challenge head-on with a commitment to Grady’s mission of providing the highest quality care to all who come through our doors. It is because of Pete Correll and the many civic leaders he rallied for the cause that Grady is able to provide the life-saving care and services our city and state depend on.”
Tom Bell, who worked with Correll on the Grady effort, said it was his best friend’s most gratifying civic campaign. Correll also played a major role in the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to honor the late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.
“[Correll] was for a very long time, sort of the go-to guy in metro Atlanta when something needed to be done,” said Bell, a longtime civic and business leader who met Correll 30 years ago and talked to him about every day.
Correll was 12 when his dad died, leaving him to help his mother run the men’s store his father started. After graduating from UGA, he and his wife crisscrossed the country. He worked several jobs in paper mills before joining Georgia-Pacific in 1988. Correll became chairman and CEO in 1993. He negotiated a $21 billion sale of the company to Koch Industries in 2006, which gave him more time to get involved in civic causes.
Correll was fond of saying “Bad news does not get better with age. The sooner you know it and can deal with it the better.”
He also strongly believed in hard work.
“I had always had a very simple premise in my life that I might not be smarter than anybody else, but I can outwork anybody,” Correll said in a 2014 talk at Kennesaw State University.
A service will be held in the church’s sanctuary Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m.
