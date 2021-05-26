Pete Correll, longtime Georgia business leader and philanthropist, dies at 80

“Pete Correll took on what many feared was an unsolvable challenge — bringing financial stability to Grady,” John M. Haupert, president and CEO, Grady Health System, said of Correll last year. “He met that challenge head-on with a commitment to Grady’s mission of providing the highest quality care to all who come through our doors. It is because of Pete Correll and the many civic leaders he rallied for the cause that Grady is able to provide the life-saving care and services our city and state depend on.”

Tom Bell, who worked with Correll on the Grady effort, said it was his best friend’s most gratifying civic campaign. Correll also played a major role in the renaming of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to honor the late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.

“[Correll] was for a very long time, sort of the go-to guy in metro Atlanta when something needed to be done,” said Bell, a longtime civic and business leader who met Correll 30 years ago and talked to him about every day.

Correll was 12 when his dad died, leaving him to help his mother run the men’s store his father started. After graduating from UGA, he and his wife crisscrossed the country. He worked several jobs in paper mills before joining Georgia-Pacific in 1988. Correll became chairman and CEO in 1993. He negotiated a $21 billion sale of the company to Koch Industries in 2006, which gave him more time to get involved in civic causes.

Correll was fond of saying “Bad news does not get better with age. The sooner you know it and can deal with it the better.”

He also strongly believed in hard work.

“I had always had a very simple premise in my life that I might not be smarter than anybody else, but I can outwork anybody,” Correll said in a 2014 talk at Kennesaw State University.

A service will be held in the church’s sanctuary Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

