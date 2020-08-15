Paulding County schools reports first district-wide COVID-19 count

The dozen infected in the school spent at least some time on campus this week, according to the data posted Friday, even though the school was closed this week for disinfection. (It is possible the district meant that they were infected there last week, though the reporting period was from last Saturday to Friday, Aug. 8-14. The AJC has requested clarification from a district spokesman.)

There were nine other cases involving students or staff at North Paulding High this week. They fell into a category the district is calling “total cases,” in reference to individuals who may have been off-campus, for instance because they were studying online, or they were identified as close contacts in another case then tested positive while in quarantine.