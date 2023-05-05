Oglethorpe University president to leave for California job

Explore How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops

Oglethorpe enrolled nearly 1,500 students last fall, the highest student count since the school’s 1835 founding.

Ladany arrived at the school during the first crush of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a counseling psychologist, he spoke often about the mental health toll the pandemic has had on students. He helped lead Oglethorpe’s response amid the disruption.

Board of trustees chair Cameron Bready expressed appreciation for his work during that period.

“He began his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped us navigate that significant challenge while building momentum in key areas that have positioned the university exceptionally well for the future,” Bready said. “The board appreciates President Ladany’s many accomplishments as president and wishes him much success in his future endeavors.”

Credit: Oglethorpe University Credit: Oglethorpe University

McClymond started as Oglethorpe’s provost and vice president for academic affairs in 2021. She previously worked at Georgia State University as an associate dean of faculty affairs in the arts and sciences college. She was a faculty member at Georgia State for more than two decades.

She received her doctorate and master’s degrees in religious studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. McClymond studied history and literature as an undergraduate at Harvard University.

Her academic expertise is in the history of religions, particularly Hinduism and Judaism.