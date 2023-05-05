Oglethorpe University president to leave for California job

Nick Ladany, who became president of Oglethorpe University in 2020, is leaving the job next month.
The board of trustees for the private, liberal arts college in Brookhaven announced Ladany’s resignation Friday. Upon his June 2 departure, the school’s provost, Kathryn McClymond, will serve as interim president while the board conducts a national search.
Ladany’s new job as president of San Francisco Bay University in Fremont, California will allow for his return to that state. Prior to taking the reins at Oglethorpe, he had been a dean at the University of San Diego.
“This was a difficult decision, but I know I’m leaving the university in capable hands,” said Ladany, in a written statement. “I particularly appreciate the support of the Board of Trustees and their work to launch our strategic plan. Being here has been incredibly productive and rewarding.”
Oglethorpe’s announcement cited Ladany’s desire to move closer to his family on the West Coast as one of the reasons he decided to leave.
Oglethorpe enrolled nearly 1,500 students last fall, the highest student count since the school’s 1835 founding.
Ladany arrived at the school during the first crush of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a counseling psychologist, he spoke often about the mental health toll the pandemic has had on students. He helped lead Oglethorpe’s response amid the disruption.
Board of trustees chair Cameron Bready expressed appreciation for his work during that period.
“He began his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped us navigate that significant challenge while building momentum in key areas that have positioned the university exceptionally well for the future,” Bready said. “The board appreciates President Ladany’s many accomplishments as president and wishes him much success in his future endeavors.”
Credit: Oglethorpe University
Credit: Oglethorpe University
McClymond started as Oglethorpe’s provost and vice president for academic affairs in 2021. She previously worked at Georgia State University as an associate dean of faculty affairs in the arts and sciences college. She was a faculty member at Georgia State for more than two decades.
She received her doctorate and master’s degrees in religious studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. McClymond studied history and literature as an undergraduate at Harvard University.
Her academic expertise is in the history of religions, particularly Hinduism and Judaism.
About the Author