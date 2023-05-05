X

Oglethorpe University president to leave for California job

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Nick Ladany, who became president of Oglethorpe University in 2020, is leaving the job next month.

The board of trustees for the private, liberal arts college in Brookhaven announced Ladany’s resignation Friday. Upon his June 2 departure, the school’s provost, Kathryn McClymond, will serve as interim president while the board conducts a national search.

Ladany’s new job as president of San Francisco Bay University in Fremont, California will allow for his return to that state. Prior to taking the reins at Oglethorpe, he had been a dean at the University of San Diego.

“This was a difficult decision, but I know I’m leaving the university in capable hands,” said Ladany, in a written statement. “I particularly appreciate the support of the Board of Trustees and their work to launch our strategic plan. Being here has been incredibly productive and rewarding.”

Oglethorpe’s announcement cited Ladany’s desire to move closer to his family on the West Coast as one of the reasons he decided to leave.

ExploreHow some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops

Oglethorpe enrolled nearly 1,500 students last fall, the highest student count since the school’s 1835 founding.

Ladany arrived at the school during the first crush of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a counseling psychologist, he spoke often about the mental health toll the pandemic has had on students. He helped lead Oglethorpe’s response amid the disruption.

Board of trustees chair Cameron Bready expressed appreciation for his work during that period.

“He began his tenure during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped us navigate that significant challenge while building momentum in key areas that have positioned the university exceptionally well for the future,” Bready said. “The board appreciates President Ladany’s many accomplishments as president and wishes him much success in his future endeavors.”

Credit: Oglethorpe University

Credit: Oglethorpe University

McClymond started as Oglethorpe’s provost and vice president for academic affairs in 2021. She previously worked at Georgia State University as an associate dean of faculty affairs in the arts and sciences college. She was a faculty member at Georgia State for more than two decades.

She received her doctorate and master’s degrees in religious studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara. McClymond studied history and literature as an undergraduate at Harvard University.

Her academic expertise is in the history of religions, particularly Hinduism and Judaism.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

As the higher education reporter, Vanessa McCray writes about Georgia's colleges and universities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released2h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
9h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
22h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Georgia artists find niche in creating custom graduation caps
8h ago
Georgia college graduations to feature stars of TV, sports, politics
8h ago
Fulton County Schools releases 2023 graduation schedule
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
6h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top