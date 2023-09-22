New scholarship aims to honor life of Marietta High student killed in crash

A scholarship will honor “the extraordinary life” of 16-year-old Liv Teverino, a junior at Marietta High School who was killed in a car accident on Monday.

The Marietta Schools Foundation announced the “Live Like Liv” scholarship on Thursday.

“Liv embodied the spirit of Marietta High in every way,” said Marvin Crumbs, the school’s principal, in a news release. “Her dedication, passion and kindness were evident in every endeavor she undertook. She will always be remembered as a beacon of hope and inspiration for our students.”

Teverino is being remembered as an “exemplary student,” a “key member” of the school’s cross country team and a “true leader and role model” in the community, according to the scholarship announcement.

Teverino was driving a 2016 Volvo XC90 on Monday when investigators believe she veered off the road and crashed into a tree, causing the SUV to ignite, according to Marietta police.

Several memorials have taken place for the beloved student.

Contributions to the scholarship fund can be made online. Checks can be addressed to “The Marietta Schools Foundation” with “Liv Teverino” in the memo field, and mailed to 144 Polk St. NW, Marietta, GA 30064.

Scholarship details and eligibility requirements will be determined at a later date. The Marietta Schools Foundation “strives to ensure that her legacy continues to inspire future Marietta High School graduates,” according to the news release.