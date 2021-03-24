New process announced for choosing Fayette principals

A broader selection process will guide Fayette County Public Schools when filling principal vacancies. Principal positions are currently open at McIntosh High, Whitewater and J.C. Booth Middle and Inman and Sara Harp Minter Elementary. At the Board of Education’s March 8 work session, Director of Human Resources Erin Roberson said a desire for more stakeholder input has shaped a new six-step process for reviewing candidates. This include surveys sent to parents and staff regarding desired competencies; input meetings with PTO members, school staff and community partners and leadership teams; paper screenings conducted by a small review group; and interviews with administrators, other district principals, curriculum and instruction experts.