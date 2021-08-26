New Gwinnett superintendent launches online survey

People who attend any of the five community meetings that individual school board members are hosting this fall can complete the survey on site.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The survey launched at the first community meeting, which board Vice Chair Karen Watkins hosted Tuesday night at Grayson High School. It asks respondents to rank 10 topics according to their importance and suggest additional topics for the school district to focus on. It will be open until Oct. 12, according to a news release.