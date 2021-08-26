New Gwinnett superintendent launches online survey

Gwinnett County Public Schools recently launched an online survey for community members to identify topics they are interested in or concerned about as part of new Superintendent Calvin Watts’ “look, listen and learn tour.”
People who attend any of the five community meetings that individual school board members are hosting this fall can complete the survey on site.
The survey launched at the first community meeting, which board Vice Chair Karen Watkins hosted Tuesday night at Grayson High School. It asks respondents to rank 10 topics according to their importance and suggest additional topics for the school district to focus on. It will be open until Oct. 12, according to a news release.
The school district will use the survey results later this year to pose broad questions using ThoughtExchange, a web engagement tool that allows people to provide confidential feedback and engage with each other.
Input from ThoughtExchange can be used to help the school district make decisions, according to the release.
“Your input today will help ensure our online exchanges discuss topics important to the success of our students and schools,” Watts said in the release. “I believe this tool has great potential for creating dialogue within our community and providing our school district with important information on how we can all work together to ensure our children thrive.”