Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates

School boards across metro Atlanta have approved or are in the process of approving this year’s real estate tax rates to help fund their districts’ respective budgets and pay off construction debts.
For the most part, millage rates are staying the same or being reduced. However, many homeowners will be paying higher tax bills because the assessed value of their properties has generally increased amid a surge in home sale prices across the region and nationwide.
A mill of tax is $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
Many districts with flat or lower millage rates are still required to hold public hearings because of the additional revenue generated by the reassessment. The anticipated additional revenue has led to an increase in most district budgets for the fiscal year that started in July.
City Schools of Decatur is the only metro Atlanta district that has approved or proposed a higher millage rate — an increase of 1.24 mills, bringing the rate to 21 mills.
Here’s a look at millage rates across most metro Atlanta school districts. If your district has a proposed rate, check its website to see when public hearings are scheduled.
Clayton County: Proposed a flat millage rate of 20 mills
Cherokee County: Approved a millage rate of 17.95 mills, a reduction of 1.5 mills
Cobb County: Proposed a flat millage rate of 18.9 mills
Decatur: Approved a millage rate of 21 mills, an increase of 1.24 mills
DeKalb County: Approved a flat millage rate of 23.08 mills
Forsyth County: Approved a millage rate of 18.7 mills, a reduction of 1 mill
Fulton County: Proposed a flat millage rate of 17.49 mills
Gwinnett County: Proposed a millage rate of 20.65 mills, a reduction of 0.7 mills
Henry County: Proposed a flat millage rate of 20 mills
Marietta: Proposed a flat millage rate of 19.97 mills
Atlanta, Buford and Fayette County have not yet posted about a proposed millage rate on their district websites.
About the Author