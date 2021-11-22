Report: Higher pay likely won’t stave off teacher shortages

Teachers often pay more than other professionals in monthly health insurance premiums to cover their families. Family health insurance premiums vary in SREB states, averaging from $115 per month to nearly $1,500 a month in 2020-21. Among the six state health plan options available to teachers in Georgia, the average monthly family premium is $436.93.

The SREB dashboard shows:

On average, teachers in SREB states with 15 years of experience brought home $36,205 in 2019-20 after health insurance, retirement costs and taxes, up from $34,625 a year earlier. Teachers in their 35th year on the job took home $45,921 on average, up from $44,118 a year earlier. The average take-home pay for teachers in their first year of service in SREB states rose by 4.2% in 2019-20 over the previous year. Teachers in their 15th year saw take-home pay in the region climb by an average of 4.6%, and take-home pay rose by 4.1% for those in their 35th year of teaching. But inflation has risen in recent months to more than 5% nationally.

In her frequent conversations with educators, Boren said teachers report students are struggling to reintegrate into school while still dealing with trauma from the pandemic. And schools are struggling with acute shortages of support staff, including janitors, nurses, cafeteria workers, counselors, and bus drivers.

“We are hearing from teachers that this is the most difficult year they ever had, and they really don’t know if they can continue,” said Boren. “There are not enough support workers, so teachers are having to do even more than they ever had to do with less than they ever had and with far more challenges.”

Most Southern states will suffer if teacher resignations jump. Most SREB states already have shortages in math, science, special education, and career and technical education with more and more relying on uncertified or long-term substitute teachers.

“Teacher shortages aren’t an education issue,” said SREB President Stephen Pruitt said. “They’re a workforce issue, and they ultimately threaten our economy and should be at the top of every leader’s agenda for many years to come.”