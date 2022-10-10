Morris Brown partners with Georgia’s tech colleges on degree pathways

The partnership is the first systemwide agreement with any historically Black college in Georgia. Some TCSG schools have partnered with other HBCUs, such as a 2017 agreement between Clark Atlanta University and Georgia Piedmont Technical College also aimed at easing the transition into the university.

CGI Merchant Group, LLC has committed to a $40 million investment in Morris Brown to convert existing campus facilities into a 150-room upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex, the college said in a statement. Once the project is complete, James said Morris Brown will be the only historically Black institution with both a flagged hotel and a hospitality management training program on its campus.

“It is my goal that students complete a quality education and are not saddled in debt and immediately prepared to go into the workforce,” James said in a statement.