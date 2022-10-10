ajc logo
Morris Brown partners with Georgia’s tech colleges on degree pathways

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
1 hour ago

Morris Brown College announced an effort Monday that aims to enroll more Technical College System of Georgia graduates pursuing bachelor’s degrees in two business-related programs.

Morris Brown president Kevin James said the Atlanta college will accept all credits from graduates of any of the TCSG’s 22 schools who want degrees in Organizational Management & Leadership or Hospitality Management. The partnership, he said, is effective immediately.

TCSG officials said the agreement will make it easier for its two-year degree graduates to enroll. Many students often have trouble transferring credits to another college.

“This articulation agreement is an excellent opportunity for TCSG students who are interested in pursuing a four-year degree to continue their educational journey right here in Georgia,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said in a statement. “This partnership allows TCSG students to seamlessly transfer all of their credits earned at one of our technical colleges to Morris Brown College, saving them time and money.”

The partnership is the first systemwide agreement with any historically Black college in Georgia. Some TCSG schools have partnered with other HBCUs, such as a 2017 agreement between Clark Atlanta University and Georgia Piedmont Technical College also aimed at easing the transition into the university.

CGI Merchant Group, LLC has committed to a $40 million investment in Morris Brown to convert existing campus facilities into a 150-room upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex, the college said in a statement. Once the project is complete, James said Morris Brown will be the only historically Black institution with both a flagged hotel and a hospitality management training program on its campus.

“It is my goal that students complete a quality education and are not saddled in debt and immediately prepared to go into the workforce,” James said in a statement.

