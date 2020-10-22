Morgan Stanley pledges $12 million to Morehouse, Spelman and Howard

The three schools — Morehouse and Spelman colleges in Atlanta and Howard University in Washington, D.C. — will each receive $4 million. The scholarships will pay the entire tuition for the recipients and the company will also provide support for career skills and readiness. The program will begin at the fall 2021 semester.

“This program reflects our intention to invest in communities of color and support the career aspirations of black students, consistent with one of our core values, Commit to Diversity & Inclusion,” James Gorman, Chairman and CEO, Morgan Stanley, said in a statement. “We look forward to partnering closely with HBCU faculty and students to support rising talent in an effective and meaningful way.”