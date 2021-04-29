Morehouse team pulled out of debate competition, citing racist taunts

The Undefeated website reported Wednesday some members of rival teams used an unspecified racist caricature of one of the Morehouse student’s voices when asking them questions, laughed and rolled their eyes at the Morehouse team and turned their cameras on during Morehouse’s speaking time, which was not allowed given the virtual format of the debate.

The reported acts took place during the U.S. Universities Debating Championship held earlier this month. Morehouse, located near downtown Atlanta, withdrew from the competition after believing its concerns weren’t properly addressed. Other teams, including Morehouse’s sibling school, Spelman College, also withdrew from the competition, according to The Undefeated, a news site that specializes in covering race, sports and historically Black colleges.