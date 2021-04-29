Morehouse team pulled out of debate competition, citing racist taunts

Morehouse College’s debate team withdrew from a recent tournament after some members from the historically Black school say they faced racist taunts from opposing teams, according to a published report.
The Undefeated website reported Wednesday some members of rival teams used an unspecified racist caricature of one of the Morehouse student’s voices when asking them questions, laughed and rolled their eyes at the Morehouse team and turned their cameras on during Morehouse’s speaking time, which was not allowed given the virtual format of the debate.
The reported acts took place during the U.S. Universities Debating Championship held earlier this month. Morehouse, located near downtown Atlanta, withdrew from the competition after believing its concerns weren’t properly addressed. Other teams, including Morehouse’s sibling school, Spelman College, also withdrew from the competition, according to The Undefeated, a news site that specializes in covering race, sports and historically Black colleges.
“It would be a mistake to say this was about one round and one team,” Morehouse debate coach Kenneth Newby told The Undefeated. “It was about anti-Blackness issues within the British Parliamentary debate space.”
The championship used the British Parliamentary style of debate.
The organizing committee and equity team released a statement later in the week apologizing for its lack of action, The Undefeated reported.
Efforts to contact the competition’s organizers and Morehouse late Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Morehouse’s debate team began more than a century ago, gaining national and international acclaim for its performance in competitions. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a member during his time as an undergraduate student at Morehouse.