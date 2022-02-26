Morehouse School of Medicine gets $1.7 million health equity grant

The three-year grant from the Amerigroup Foundation will be used to train medical residents, health care providers and to create a rural maternal health residency program. Morehouse School of Medicine, located near downtown Atlanta, is one of a handful of historically Black medical schools nationwide.

Georgia’s maternal mortality rate has long ranked among the bottom nationwide. A bipartisan state study committee recently found that 60% of the state’s maternal deaths between 2012 and 2014 were preventable. Black women in Georgia are three to four times more likely to die when they become mothers than white women, the study found.