Morehouse School of Medicine delays $6,300 COVID grants to students

“We’re being transparent and compliant and still focused on meeting the needs of our students, who really have had financial challenges based on this COVID-19 pandemic,” Rice said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

Morehouse School of Medicine is one of a handful of medical schools nationwide created to serve Black students. More than 90% of its students receive some type of need-based financial aid, which Rice has said “identifies exceptional need of our student population.”

Rice said the school has previously approved more than 120 grants, ranging from $750 to $10,000. Students who can document specific emergency needs, such as rent assistance, can still receive funds within 48 hours, school officials said.

Another historically Black medical school, Meharry Medical College in Nashville, last month used federal CARES Act funds to give $10,000 to each of its 956 students.