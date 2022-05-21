Morehouse medical school names $45 million building after Calvin Smyre

Morehouse School of Medicine leaders recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $45 million academic facility that included a surprise for one guest.
The building will be named after longtime board member and state lawmaker Calvin Smyre.
“I am overwhelmed and so appreciative that you would name a building after me,” an emotional Smyre said at Thursday’s ceremony. “I love the Morehouse School of Medicine because of the important work that we do.”
The 52,300-square foot building, scheduled to be completed in early 2024, will contain conference and classroom space, group workspace for students, office space and outside relaxation space.
Smyre has been credited with getting private and state funding for research at the school. The Georgia Research Alliance announced last year a $15 million public-private partnership to find new treatments and therapies for sickle cell disease. Morehouse School of Medicine is part of the alliance. An endowed research chair was named after Smyre.
Smyre, who turned 75 on Wednesday, has been Morehouse School of Medicine’s board of trustees for 41 years. He announced his retirement from the Georgia House of Representatives this year after 48 years. President Joe Biden nominated Smyre to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic.
