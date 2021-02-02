Morehouse College to start online degree program

The historically Black college for men near downtown Atlanta will offer degrees to students with some college credits from other institutions and former Morehouse students who didn’t complete their coursework. The courses will include a bachelor’s degree completion program in business administration with a management concentration, as well as other disciplines. The college plans to begin accepting applications this spring and launch the program in August.

“The accessibility of an online education allows us to deliver the Morehouse experience and education to countless men who can bring their light to the world in the same way alums like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jeh Johnson, Spike Lee, Senator Raphael Warnock, and countless others have,” Morehouse President David A. Thomas said in a statement. “Our world-class faculty are uniquely capable of using the expertise we have developed by producing transformative leaders for more than 154 years to make highly-relevant instruction available through cutting-edge platforms and delivery methods.”