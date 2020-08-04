Morehouse College seeks dismissal of sexual harassment lawsuit

“This is absolutely ludicrous,” Simmons said in a telephone interview Tuesday about the college’s claims. “That is an absolute lie.”

Her clients said the harassment began in 2018, shortly after they began their studies at Morehouse. They say the officials used crude language, sometimes in the presence of other students, to urge the students to “come out” as gay. In one instance, an official kissed the student’s stomach and tried to remove his pants and underwear, according to the lawsuit complaint.

The students say their complaints went largely ignored until Key posted several videos on Twitter that received more than 90,000 views in about 24 hours. Key and his attorneys held a news conference a week later detailing some of his complaints.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Key is no longer a Morehouse student, the college said in court records.

Morehouse said one official was fired and another official eventually “separated from the college” after internal investigations “despite Plaintiff Key’s repeated refusal to provide any information.”

“We outlined the immediate steps we took within the first 24 hours of being notified of the social media allegation and have carried forward with that investigation for more than a year,” Jose Mallabo, Morehouse’s vice president of marketing communications, said in a statement to the AJC. “(Friday’s) filing reflects some of the findings of that investigation and our position on the many false, sensationalized, or ambiguous claims within the lawsuit filed related to this case earlier this summer.”