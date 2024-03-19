Morehouse College gets federal recognition for energy efficiency

Federal officials are scheduled to visit Morehouse College on Tuesday to recognize the historically Black school for its ongoing efforts to make its campus near downtown Atlanta more energy efficient.

The college is one of nine higher educational institutions to be acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Energy as “goal achievers” as part of its Better Buildings Initiative. Morehouse has achieved 31% energy savings from a 2017 baseline, meeting its Better Buildings Challenge goal four years ahead of schedule, federal officials said. Morehouse last month was also one of the first 10 winners in the inaugural HBCU Clean Energy Education Prize Partnership Track, winning $100,000. Two other Georgia HBCUs were among the winners: Albany State and Clark Atlanta universities.

Here’s some of the places on Morehouse’s campus being recognized for being more energy-efficient:

The Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel – It features LED lighting upgrades and HVAC optimization. The chapel was renovated in 2022.

The Nabrit Mapp McBay Science Building – It also features HVAC equipment upgrades, energy efficient windows, and new LED lighting.

Graves Hall – The work to the historic building includes the installation of a new HVAC controls system and replacement of building natural gas heating and domestic hot water systems.