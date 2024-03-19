Education

Morehouse College gets federal recognition for energy efficiency

A Morehouse College tour guide brings prospective students to the Benjamin E. Mays memorial in front of Graves Hall on the campus, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

A Morehouse College tour guide brings prospective students to the Benjamin E. Mays memorial in front of Graves Hall on the campus, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
Federal officials are scheduled to visit Morehouse College on Tuesday to recognize the historically Black school for its ongoing efforts to make its campus near downtown Atlanta more energy efficient.

The college is one of nine higher educational institutions to be acknowledged by the U.S. Department of Energy as “goal achievers” as part of its Better Buildings Initiative. Morehouse has achieved 31% energy savings from a 2017 baseline, meeting its Better Buildings Challenge goal four years ahead of schedule, federal officials said. Morehouse last month was also one of the first 10 winners in the inaugural HBCU Clean Energy Education Prize Partnership Track, winning $100,000. Two other Georgia HBCUs were among the winners: Albany State and Clark Atlanta universities.

Here’s some of the places on Morehouse’s campus being recognized for being more energy-efficient:

  • The Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel – It features LED lighting upgrades and HVAC optimization. The chapel was renovated in 2022.
A portrait of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. is shown on the second story of the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The U.S. Department of Energy is recognizing Morehouse on Tuesday for a 31% reduction in energy intensity. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

  • The Nabrit Mapp McBay Science Building – It also features HVAC equipment upgrades, energy efficient windows, and new LED lighting.

One of the lecture areas is shown in the Nabrit Mapp McBay Science building on the Morehouse College campus, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The U.S. Department of Energy is recognizing Morehouse on Tuesday for a 31% reduction in energy intensity. The Nabrit Mapp McBay Science Building has HVAC equipment upgrades, energy efficient windows, and new LED lighting. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

  • Graves Hall – The work to the historic building includes the installation of a new HVAC controls system and replacement of building natural gas heating and domestic hot water systems.
Graves Hall is shown on the Morehouse College campus, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

