More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training

“It made me reconsider a lot of things that I was already doing in my classroom,” Earle said after the first of many weekend and evening classes.

The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far. Teachers who work with kindergarten, first and second grade students will learn about the science of reading and practical ways to implement that knowledge in the classroom. It will add to their toolbox, explained DeKalb’s Chief Academic Officer Stacy Stepney.

“Ultimately, as a district, we have a responsibility to accelerate the growth of our students,” Stepney said. “With this intense two-year professional development, we will do just that.”

The pandemic slowed progress for students who had to navigate distance learning, in addition to all the other changes in their lives. In DeKalb, the percentage of students who were reading on grade level in third grade dropped by 10 points compared to 2019, the last year full data was available. The district is among the lower-performing metro Atlanta school systems.

District officials, including Stepney, have said the 2022 scores shouldn’t be compared to previous years and should instead be considered a new baseline. But they show just how much changed over the pandemic.

When it comes to pandemic recovery, one of the biggest things students need is time, said Mary Guay, a clinical associate professor of education at the University of Georgia.

“The development is still going to occur — we can’t quick-fix it,” she said. “The journey that kids take when they learn is still going to be the same. You can’t give them things a third grader should know when they need earlier parts of the developmental journey.”

The LETRS program has exploded in popularity over the pandemic. Education Week reported that between 2019 and 2022, there was an eight-fold increase in the number of teachers enrolled. Teachers in DeKalb have been asking for this type of professional learning, said principals and district officials.

“It was like, yes! An answer to our prayers,” said John Lewis Elementary Principal LaShawn McMillan.

But it’s hard to tell whether the program leads to improved student achievement. Districts and states that have used the program often pair it with other strategies and trainings. Studies about the program note the program helped teachers, but was less clear about the effect on student test scores.

In DeKalb, schools measure student progress throughout the year and use the data to determine where students need help. But some officials have another way of knowing if it’s working: chattering students.

“When kids are talking over each other and the teacher’s like, ‘Calm down, calm down!’” said Lenisera Barnes-Bodison, the district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction. “Good noise — that’s how I know when something is successful.”