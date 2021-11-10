ajc logo
Missing Gwinnett teacher dies in Mexico

The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School died after being reported missing in Mexico, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Relatives of Alexandra Morales notified Principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens late Tuesday of Morales’ death, said Sloan Roach, a school district spokeswoman. Gipson-Stevens talked to some staff members and called the parents of each of Benefield’s students Tuesday night, Roach said.

She had taken personal leave but did not return as planned and a substitute has been covering the class, Roach said.

“We were all very hopeful that they would find her and she would be returning safely, but that was not the case,” Roach said.

Morales taught at Benefield since 2019, according to a letter Gipson-Stevens sent Wednesday to all families and staff.

“Ms. Morales was full of joy and loved her students,” Gipson-Stevens said in the letter.

Gipson-Stevens had just sent a letter Tuesday notifying families of Morales’ students that police were investigating her disappearance. Her last known location was Guadalajara, Mexico.

